New vacancies at The Nation

WE ARE LOOKING FOR: Digital Content Creator, Online Reporter

The Nation, a leading English-language news and content provider in Thailand for the past 50 years, is expanding and looking for new talent.

We are reinventing ourselves to keep pace with the vibrant audience and our new management team has many projects in the pipeline to serve Thailand’s English-speaking community as well as foreigners interested in the country.

Join us today and learn how to become an innovative, professional journalist.

SEND YOUR RESUME WITH A 1 TO 3 MINUTE VIDEO CLIP INTRODUCING YOURSELF TO: [email protected]

Published : December 09, 2021

