Sat, December 11, 2021

Cool weather with morning fog in upper Thailand, thundershowers in the South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Saturday (December 11) that the moderate high-pressure system covering upper Thailand is weakening. Cool weather with light fog in the morning is likely in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East. Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast are still cold to very cold. People should take care of their health due to variable weather and be careful of poor visibility.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon across the Gulf and the South is weakening and leads to isolated thundershowers of the lower South. 

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool weather with fog in the morning; temperature lows of 16-20 degrees and highs of 29-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-14 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 16-21 degrees and highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-15 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 20-22 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 20-24 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 20 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 31-32 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy and cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 22-23 degrees, highs of 32-33 degrees Celsius.
 

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

Published : December 11, 2021

By : THE NATION

