Sun, December 12, 2021

in-focus

Bangkok’s electric boats running again

Bangkok’s MINE Smart Ferry electric passenger boat service “Urban Line”, between Phra Nang Klao and Sathorn, has resumed services. Two new routes will be added to the service from December 20, namely "Metro Line" from Rama 7 Pier to Sathorn Pier and "City Line" from Pinklao Pier to Sathorn Pier.

The fare will stay at 20 baht throughout the line until yearend. In 2022, the fare on Metro Line will be adjusted to a flat 25 baht, while the fares for the City and Urban lines will remain 20 baht.

The schedules for the lines are:

Metro Line

Monday to Friday (12 trips/day)

6.05am-5.45pm

Saturday and public holidays (18 trips/day)

7.30am-6.45pm

Sunday (18 trips/day)

7.30am-6.45pm

City Line

Monday to Friday (36 trips/day)

7am-6.05pm

Saturday and public holidays (36 trips/day)

7am-6.05pm

Sunday (36 trips/day)

7am-6.05pm

Urban Line

Monday-Friday

Phra Nang Klao Pier

6.15am-7.45am

Sathorn Pier

3.55pm-6pm

Saturday and public holidays

Phra Nang Klao Pier

7.25am-12.10pm

Sathorn Pier

1.20pm-6.20pm

Sunday

Phra Nang Klao Pier

7.50am-10.50am

Sathorn Pier

3pm-6pm

Deputy Transport Minister Atirat Ratanasate said that up to 20,000 people use the Urban Line daily thanks to the Skytrain.

He added that the ministry plans to deploy 15 more boats with a capacity of about 150 passengers in the third quarter of 2022. He said these boats will be able to navigate bridges even when the level of the Chao Phraya River is high.

Published : December 12, 2021

By : THE NATION

