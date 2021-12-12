Bangkok’s electric boats running again

The fare will stay at 20 baht throughout the line until yearend. In 2022, the fare on Metro Line will be adjusted to a flat 25 baht, while the fares for the City and Urban lines will remain 20 baht.

The schedules for the lines are:

Metro Line

Monday to Friday (12 trips/day)

6.05am-5.45pm

Saturday and public holidays (18 trips/day)

7.30am-6.45pm

Sunday (18 trips/day)

7.30am-6.45pm

City Line

Monday to Friday (36 trips/day)

7am-6.05pm

Saturday and public holidays (36 trips/day)

7am-6.05pm

Sunday (36 trips/day)

7am-6.05pm

Urban Line

Monday-Friday

Phra Nang Klao Pier

6.15am-7.45am

Sathorn Pier

3.55pm-6pm

Saturday and public holidays

Phra Nang Klao Pier

7.25am-12.10pm

Sathorn Pier

1.20pm-6.20pm

Sunday

Phra Nang Klao Pier

7.50am-10.50am

Sathorn Pier

3pm-6pm