Sun, December 12, 2021

Busy week ahead for Prayut

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has many important missions for next week, deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Dhnadirek said on Sunday.

The biggest and toughest mission, she said, was reopening land borders.

Borders between Thailand and neighbouring countries were scheduled to reopen on December 16. However, with the arrival of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the reopening will have to be reconsidered.

Prayut is also scheduled to travel to the border provinces of Yala and Pattani on December 15 to meet the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre and other relevant agencies.

