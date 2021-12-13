Mon, December 13, 2021

Japanese diesel trains to soon start running in Thailand

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) on Monday took receipt of 17 KiHA 183 diesel trains donated to Thailand by Japan’s Hokkaido Railway Company (JR Hokkaido).

The shipment was welcomed at Laem Chabang Port by SRT deputy governor Siripong Preutthipan.

Initial inspection showed that the 17 railcars are in good condition and technicians believe they can easily last for another 50 years.

The trains will be shifted to the Makkasan maintenance centre for inspection before modified bogeys are added. The entire operation is expected to take about four months.

Once the trains are ready, they will be put to service for the Udon Thani-Nong Khai-Vientiane; Nakhon Ratchasima-Khon Kaen and Bangkok-Hua Hin-Suan Son Pradipat routes as well as used as tourist convoys to nearby provinces like Lopburi and Ayutthaya.

The trains can also be chartered by the public or agencies.

Siripong said SRT is confident that the diesel trains will be put to good use as it will enhance domestic tourism and boost revenue for the railway sector.

Published : December 13, 2021

By : THE NATION

