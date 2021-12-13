Mon, December 13, 2021

in-focus

CCSA okays reopening of Thai-Malaysia borders under Test & Go scheme

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Monday approved the setting up of Test & Go checkpoints at border crossings in Songkhla, Yala, Narathiwat and Satun from mid-January onwards.

However, the exact opening date is still to be set by Thai and Malaysian authorities.

Meanwhile, relevant agencies are working on setting up a system to examine vaccine certificates both in document form and online, testing tourists on the first day of arrival, ensuring all hotels meet the SHA Plus+ standard and all restaurants, transport, mall, etc, meet Covid-Free Setting measures.

Published : December 13, 2021

Nation Thailnad
