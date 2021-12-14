Cool to cold weather with strong wind in upper Thailand, thundershowers in the South

Meanwhile, the strong northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf and the South, resulting in 2 meters high waves in the Gulf and the Andaman Sea. All ships should proceed with caution. During December 15-17, the active low-pressure cell over the lower South China Sea and Borneo is expected move west to Malaysia and the lower South of Thailand and bring isolated heavy rains in the lower South. People in the lower South should beware of rain accumulation that may cause flash floods and overflows.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather; temperature lows of 14-18 degrees and highs of 27-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 5-13 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with strong wind; temperature lows of 13-18 degrees and highs of 27-30 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with strong wind; temperature lows of 18-20 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with strong wind; temperature lows of 18-22 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Cool weather with thundershowers in 10 per cent of the areas; temperature lows of 21-25 degrees, highs of 29-30 degrees Celsius; waves 2 meters high.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in some areas; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather with strong wind; temperature lows of 21-23 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department