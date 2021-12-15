Wed, December 15, 2021

in-focus

Thai Hom Mali rice bags World’s Best Rice Award for second consecutive year

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Thai Hom Mali rice bags World’s Bes...

Thailand’s Hom Mali rice, also known as jasmine rice, has won the 13th World’s Best Rice Award for the second year consecutively, Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said on Tuesday.

The award ceremony was held during December 7-9 in Dubai, UAE, by the United States Rice Traders Association.

Eleven types of rice from six countries – Thailand, the US, China, India, Vietnam and Myanmar – had been nominated this year.

Hom Mali 105 rice, which is grown in the Northeast of Thailand, was crowned this year’s world’s best rice.

Thai rice has won the title seven times in the past.

“Winning the title of the world’s best rice is proof of Thailand’s dedication in continually improving its rice quality through the years,” Jurin said.

“This award is a shared accomplishment of farmers, agricultural associations, exporters and government agencies, especially the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry and the Commerce Ministry.”

Thai Hom Mali rice bags World’s Best Rice Award for second consecutive year

Jurin said the award would also help strengthen the confidence of global consumers in the quality of Thai rice.

“We expect this year’s rice exports to exceed the target of 6 million tonnes,” he said. “As for next year, the ministry estimates that exports will soar to 7 to 7.5 million tonnes and could move Thailand up to the position of the world’s second largest rice exporter following India and ahead of Vietnam, which is currently in second place.”

Meanwhile, Thai Rice Exporters Association president Charoen Laothammatas said the country needs to develop better and cheaper jasmine rice in order to surpass Vietnam, which currently exports 2.5 million tonnes more jasmine rice than Thailand.

“Furthermore, next year rice exporters must prepare for various problems such as container shortages and increasing costs due to rising freight fees to certain destinations,” he added.

Related News

Status of jasmine rice as Thai icon under threat

Thai jasmine rice exports up 1.57% from last year

Thailand’s jasmine 105 wins world’s best rice contest

Related News

Published : December 15, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Memorial Hospital Sirindhorn Rayong administering Pfizer doses until Friday

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Chiang Mai set to introduce Safe Traffic Week campaign, strict security at mountain attractions

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Police nab leader of escaped inmates

Published : Dec 15, 2021

DDC keeping close eye on Omicron after UK reports first death

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Latest News

U.S. COVID-19 death toll tops 800,000

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Pfizer confirms high efficacy of COVID-19 antiviral pill

Published : Dec 15, 2021

WMO reports record high temperature in Arctic region

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Memorial Hospital Sirindhorn Rayong administering Pfizer doses until Friday

Published : Dec 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.