Thai Hom Mali rice bags World’s Best Rice Award for second consecutive year

The award ceremony was held during December 7-9 in Dubai, UAE, by the United States Rice Traders Association.

Eleven types of rice from six countries – Thailand, the US, China, India, Vietnam and Myanmar – had been nominated this year.

Hom Mali 105 rice, which is grown in the Northeast of Thailand, was crowned this year’s world’s best rice.

Thai rice has won the title seven times in the past.

“Winning the title of the world’s best rice is proof of Thailand’s dedication in continually improving its rice quality through the years,” Jurin said.

“This award is a shared accomplishment of farmers, agricultural associations, exporters and government agencies, especially the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry and the Commerce Ministry.”