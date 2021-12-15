Wed, December 15, 2021

in-focus

Khao Kheow Open Zoo invites you to sleep in a tent, watch nocturnal animals

Khao Kheow Open Zoo is preparing to welcome tourists at the New Year, giving them the opportunity to join in a new close-up experience of watching the life and behaviour of wildlife through the night from your tent.

Director Tewin Rattanawongsawat said the Khao Kheow Night Safari has been in operation for more than 10 years. It will be transformed into a nightlife attraction.

Tourists, he said, would be amazed by the variety of wildlife, including herds of star deer and wild deer as well as gazelles that are naturally active.

Opening from December 24, the event will allow limited participants per night.

The zoo will also hold a New Year celebration on December 31, with a big screen set up to show a movie amid the "wild" environment located near the facility’s big natural pond. Tewin said this would be the zoo’s key selling point this year.

Adults will be charged THB590 per person and children THB250. It’s free for kids under 5 years.

Published : December 15, 2021

By : THE NATION

