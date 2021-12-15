22 out of 118 trains to still enter Hua Lamphong station: SRT

At present, there are 118 trains arriving at Hua Lamphong Station, and from December 23, it will be reduced to 22 trains – 6 trains from the North, 6 from the Northeast, 2 from the South and 14 from the East.

The main objective is to help reduce 27 intersections in Bangkok and cut down on the number of roadblocks from 826 times a day to 112, a reduction of 86 per cent, which will help solve traffic problems.