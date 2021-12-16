Thu, December 16, 2021

Cool to cold weather in upper Thailand, isolated heavy rains in the lower South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Thursday (December 16) that the high-pressure system over upper Thailand is weakening. Cool to cold weather is likely over upper Thailand, with a rise in temperature by 1-3 °C and morning fog. Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast are still cold to very cold. People should take care of their health due to variable weather.

Meanwhile, the active low-pressure cell over the lower South China Sea and Malaysia causes isolated heavy rains in the lower South of Thailand. People should beware of the severe condition that may cause overflows and flash floods. Waves in the Gulf are about 2-3 meters high and over 3 meters high during thundershowers. People along the Gulf shore should beware of inshore surges. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers. Small boats should keep ashore until December 18.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather with morning fog; temperature lows of 13-17 degrees and highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with morning fog; temperature lows of 14-19 degrees and highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 20-21 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 19-22 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-26 degrees, highs of 28-32 degrees Celsius; waves 2-3 meters high and more than 3 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in some areas; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 33-34 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and 2 meters offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 21-22 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.
 

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

