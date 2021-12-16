Thu, December 16, 2021

Dates, locations of booster doses to be announced on MoH Prompt app

The Public Health Ministry will allow people aged 18 years and over and those who have never been vaccinated to be injected with any formulation, while those aged 12-17 can get two doses of Pfizer vaccine, Dr Wichan Pawan, director of the Division of General Communicable Diseases, Department of Disease Control, said on Thursday.

People who received Sinovac plus AstraZeneca in the August-October period are mainly encouraged to get AstraZeneca as a booster jab.

Those who received two AstraZeneca doses during the same period should consider Pfizer as a priority, and those who got two doses of an inactivated vaccine should go in for AstraZeneca as the booster.

The administrator of the MoH Prompt vaccination application is now discussing with the Public Health Ministry guidelines, dates and locations for people who need booster jabs and can register via apps.

Dr Wichan urged people to download the apps and register as soon as possible.

Guidelines for booster doses are expected to be revealed next week.

