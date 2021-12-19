Sun, December 19, 2021

in-focus

Khlong Chong Nonsi square will be ready by Christmas, promises Bangkok governor

The second phase of the Khlong Chong Nonsi Park project is 70 per cent complete and a part of should be ready for visitors by December 23, Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Saturday.

Phase 2 runs for 200 metres from Sathorn Road to Soi Narathiwat Ratchanakarin 7. Aswin said the activity square will be opened to the public and tourists for use on December 25 and reckons this phase will be 100 per cent ready by February. He also said he expects the entire project to be completed by August 2022.

Khlong Chong Nonsi square will be ready by Christmas, promises Bangkok governor

The Khlong Chong Nonsi Park project is divided into five phases, namely:

• Surawong to Sathorn road

• Sathorn Road to Soi Narathiwat Ratchanakarin 7

• Soi Narathiwat Ratchanakarin 7 to Chan Road

• Chan Road to Ratchadapisek Road

• Ratchadapisek to Rama III road.

This is one of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s five pilot projects to revive the capital. The others are Phadung Krung Kasem Canal Restoration, the improvement of Rama 1 and Silom roads Improvement and the 100 Years Lumpini Park Anniversary project.

Related News

Published : December 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Govt platform ‘Thang Rud’ offers access to over 45 services

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Bangkok needs new governor to solve traffic, public transport problems, survey finds

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Thailand’s electric car dreams soon to become a reality

Published : Dec 19, 2021

WHO cites Thailand’s mix-and-match Covid-19 vaccine strategy in latest paper

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Latest News

New York coronavirus cases hit record high for second straight day as omicron upends holiday plans

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Covid hits Europe schools hard as omicron stalks New-Year return

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Chula medical expert raises alarm over Omicron, advises people to stay in

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Govt platform ‘Thang Rud’ offers access to over 45 services

Published : Dec 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.