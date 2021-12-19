Khlong Chong Nonsi square will be ready by Christmas, promises Bangkok governor

Phase 2 runs for 200 metres from Sathorn Road to Soi Narathiwat Ratchanakarin 7. Aswin said the activity square will be opened to the public and tourists for use on December 25 and reckons this phase will be 100 per cent ready by February. He also said he expects the entire project to be completed by August 2022.
The Khlong Chong Nonsi Park project is divided into five phases, namely:
• Surawong to Sathorn road
• Sathorn Road to Soi Narathiwat Ratchanakarin 7
• Soi Narathiwat Ratchanakarin 7 to Chan Road
• Chan Road to Ratchadapisek Road
• Ratchadapisek to Rama III road.
This is one of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s five pilot projects to revive the capital. The others are Phadung Krung Kasem Canal Restoration, the improvement of Rama 1 and Silom roads Improvement and the 100 Years Lumpini Park Anniversary project.
Published : December 19, 2021
By : THE NATION
