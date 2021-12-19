Thailand’s electric car dreams soon to become a reality

It aims to have the measures implemented in the first quarter of 2022.

According to the proposal, incentives offered to buyers of EVs will last for about four to five years and aims to have about 300,000 EVs on the roads within that period.

The committee is proposing a reduction in excise taxes, customs duties and government subsidies worth up to 40 billion baht.

Under the draft measure, two schemes will be offered, one for vehicles cheaper than 2 million baht, and one for those that cost more than 2 million baht.