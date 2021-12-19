Sun, December 19, 2021

Bangkok needs new governor to solve traffic, public transport problems, survey finds

An opinion poll conducted between December 13 and 16 found that 90.57 per cent of Bangkokians believe it is time to elect a new governor.

The poll, conducted on 1,135 respondents by Suan Dusit Poll, showed that 54.55 per cent believe an election is necessary because Bangkok, as the capital, is important to the country.

Of them, 85.14 per cent said the areas that need the most urgent improvements are traffic and public transport. Also, 85.40 per cent said they wanted a governor who is qualified and can start solving problems immediately.

As for who they would choose, 65.72 per cent said they would vote for their favourite candidate regardless of the party they are running under. However, 38.65 per cent said they would choose an independent candidate, 20.52 per cent preferred a candidate from Democrat Party, 16.06 per cent Move Forward, and 13.58 per cent a candidate from Pheu Thai.

Dr Chatchart Sitthiphan came in as the top favourite with 56.72 per cent votes, followed by Dr Suchatvee Suwansawat at 29.60 per cent.

The survey also found that respondents above the age of 40 favoured Democrat Party candidates, while those younger preferred Move Forward Party, even though it has not announced a candidate yet.

Published : December 19, 2021

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
