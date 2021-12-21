Tue, December 21, 2021

Cool to cold weather in upper Thailand, isolated heavy rains in the lower South

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Tuesday (December 21) that the rather high-pressure system over upper Thailand is weakening. Cool to cold weather is likely in the North, the Northeast, the Central and the East. Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast are cold to very cold with temperature ranging from 4 to 14 °C. People should take care of their health due to variable weather.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon prevails over the Gulf and the South while the low pressure cell covers the lower Andaman Sea. Isolated heavy rains are likely in the lower South of Thailand. Waves in the Gulf are about 1-2 meters high and over 2 meters high during thundershowers. All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers. 

The department also mentioned that the tropical depression “RAI” over the upper South China Sea is expected to downgrade in the low-pressure cell and dissipate. This storm has no effect on Thailand.


The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather; temperature lows of 10-17 degrees and highs of 25-31 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 4-12 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather; temperature lows of 14-18 degrees and highs of 26-29 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 6-13 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 17-19 degrees, highs of 29-31 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 18-21 degrees, highs of 30-31 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters offshore.

South (east coast): Cool weather in the morning with thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas and isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 21-24 degrees, highs of 29-32 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and more than 2 meters during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Thundershowers in 40 per cent of the areas with isolated heavy rains; temperature lows of 23-25 degrees, highs of 27-30 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and more than 2 meters during thundershowers.
 

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with cool weather in the morning; temperature lows of 18-20 degrees, highs of 28-32 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department

