Test & Go scheme put on hold until Jan 4

He added that 110,000 tourists have been approved under the Test & Go scheme, while 90,000 are waiting to land under this scheme.

The premier added that Thailand was able to deal with the highly transmissible Omicron variant because it is fairly easy to treat.

He also said that there will be no further changes to measures related to the arrival of foreign tourists, but it would be necessary to monitor those who have already arrived under the Sandbox and Test & Go schemes.