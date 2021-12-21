Test & Go scheme put on hold until Jan 4

“We will not allow tourists to register under the Test & Go scheme until the situation is re-evaluated on January 4,” Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said in his capacity as chief of CCSA.
He added that 110,000 tourists have been approved under the Test & Go scheme, while 90,000 are waiting to land under this scheme.
The premier added that Thailand was able to deal with the highly transmissible Omicron variant because it is fairly easy to treat.
He also said that there will be no further changes to measures related to the arrival of foreign tourists, but it would be necessary to monitor those who have already arrived under the Sandbox and Test & Go schemes.
Prayut also said New Year festivities will go ahead as planned.
Published : December 21, 2021
By : THE NATION
