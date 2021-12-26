Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Bangkok’s Khao San area closely monitored for Covid cases, after-hours boozing

Measures for Covid-19 Free Setting have been tightened in Bangkok’s Khao San Road, with officials conducting antigen tests and ensuring no booze is sold after 11pm.

Wasan Boonmuenwai, director of the Phra Nakhon district office, said on Sunday that 35 of the 9,670 visitors screened since November 1 tested positive. He added that officials have been conducted ATK tests every three days in all establishments and eateries on the road, which is popular among backpackers.

Visitors are screened at all entrances and required to show their vaccination certificates. Those who finished their vaccination course four months ago will be required to undergo an ATK test.

Wasan has called on businesses to strictly adhere to regulations, adding that more than 10 eateries face a 6,000-baht fine for selling booze after 11pm. He added that police officers in uniform and plainclothes are constantly monitoring venues to ensure airconditioned

December 26, 2021

THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
