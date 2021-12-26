Bangkok’s Khao San area closely monitored for Covid cases, after-hours boozing

Wasan Boonmuenwai, director of the Phra Nakhon district office, said on Sunday that 35 of the 9,670 visitors screened since November 1 tested positive. He added that officials have been conducted ATK tests every three days in all establishments and eateries on the road, which is popular among backpackers.
Visitors are screened at all entrances and required to show their vaccination certificates. Those who finished their vaccination course four months ago will be required to undergo an ATK test.
Wasan has called on businesses to strictly adhere to regulations, adding that more than 10 eateries face a 6,000-baht fine for selling booze after 11pm. He added that police officers in uniform and plainclothes are constantly monitoring venues to ensure airconditioned
Published : December 26, 2021
By : THE NATION
