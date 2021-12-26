Bangkok’s Khao San area closely monitored for Covid cases, after-hours boozing

Visitors are screened at all entrances and required to show their vaccination certificates. Those who finished their vaccination course four months ago will be required to undergo an ATK test.

Wasan has called on businesses to strictly adhere to regulations, adding that more than 10 eateries face a 6,000-baht fine for selling booze after 11pm. He added that police officers in uniform and plainclothes are constantly monitoring venues to ensure airconditioned

Related news: