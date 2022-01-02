Cool to cold weather in upper Thailand, isolated heavy rains in the lower South

Morning cool with strong winds will be likely in the Central and the East regions. Cold to very cold is forecast on mountaintops. The minimum temperature of the North mountaintops is in range of 7-15 °C while the Northeast ranges by 10-16 °C.
"People in the upper country should keep healthy due to the variable weather," the department said.
The strong northeast monsoon prevails across the Gulf with isolated heavy rains in the lower South. The strong wind forces the waves about 2 metres in the upper Gulf, 2-3 metres in the lower Gulf and above 3 metres in thundershowers, while the Andaman Sea has waves 1-2 metres high and offshore about 2 metres high.
"People in the South (east coast) should beware of inshore surges while the lower South beware of heavy rains," the department said, "All ships should proceed with caution and small boat in the lower Gulf keep ashore."
The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:
North: Cool to cold; temperature lows of 15-19 °C and highs of 29-33 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-15 °C.
Northeast: Cool to cold with strong winds; temperature lows of 14-19 °C and highs of 29-31 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-16 °C.
Central: Partly cloudy with morning cool and strong winds; temperature lows of 18-22 °C and highs of 30-32 °C.
East: Cool in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 20-23 °C, highs of 31-33 °C; waves 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres offshore.
South (east coast): Cool in the morning in upper part with isolated thundershower and heavy rains in lower part; temperature lows of 22-24 °C, highs of 29-31 °C; waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers in Surat Thani upwards, while 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers in Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards.
South (west coast): Isolated thundershower; temperature lows of 23-25 °C, highs of 30-33 °C; waves 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool in the morning with strong winds and a decrease in temperature by 1-2 °C; temperature lows of 21-23 °C, highs of 30-33 °C.
Published : January 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
