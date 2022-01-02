Cool to cold weather in upper Thailand, isolated heavy rains in the lower South

The 24-hour weather forecast for different regions:

North: Cool to cold; temperature lows of 15-19 °C and highs of 29-33 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-15 °C.

Northeast: Cool to cold with strong winds; temperature lows of 14-19 °C and highs of 29-31 °C; temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-16 °C.

Central: Partly cloudy with morning cool and strong winds; temperature lows of 18-22 °C and highs of 30-32 °C.

East: Cool in the morning with strong winds; temperature lows of 20-23 °C, highs of 31-33 °C; waves 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres offshore.

South (east coast): Cool in the morning in upper part with isolated thundershower and heavy rains in lower part; temperature lows of 22-24 °C, highs of 29-31 °C; waves about 2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers in Surat Thani upwards, while 2-3 metres high and above 3 metres in thundershowers in Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards.

South (west coast): Isolated thundershower; temperature lows of 23-25 °C, highs of 30-33 °C; waves 1-2 metres high and about 2 metres offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool in the morning with strong winds and a decrease in temperature by 1-2 °C; temperature lows of 21-23 °C, highs of 30-33 °C.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department