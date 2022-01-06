Thailand records 5,775 Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths on Thursday

Death toll increased by 11, while 2,673 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,245,250 – 2,185,502 of whom have recovered, 37,968 are still in hospitals and 21,780 have died.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 298.29 million on Thursday, 256.82 million of whom have recovered, 35.99 million are active cases (91,988 in severe condition) and 5.48 million have died (up by 7,214).

Thailand ranks 25th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 58.81 million, followed by India with 35.11 million, Brazil with 22.35 million, the UK with 13.84 million and France with 10.92 million.