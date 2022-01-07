Thailand revs up global sports events as tourism showcases

The globe's best jet skiers will roar off in the third round of the competition at Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach from January 12-16.

The event will be televised in over 90 countries, showcasing the tourism resort in living rooms across the world.

“Through the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the government will continue to host international sport events – both traditional and electronic – to attract foreign viewers and potential tourists,” said a government spokesman.

The government aims to attract 350 million global viewers for Thai-owned sports events by 2024, to benefit Thailand’s tourism industry and international reputation.

Strict Covid-19 controls will be imposed at all the events to ensure the safety of international visitors.