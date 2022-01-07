Sat, January 22, 2022

in-focus

Thailand revs up global sports events as tourism showcases

This month’s Jet Ski World Cup Grand Prix in Chonburi will launch Thailand’s bid to become a hub of international sporting events in 2022, the government said on Friday.

The globe's best jet skiers will roar off in the third round of the competition at Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach from January 12-16.

The event will be televised in over 90 countries, showcasing the tourism resort in living rooms across the world.

“Through the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the government will continue to host international sport events – both traditional and electronic – to attract foreign viewers and potential tourists,” said a government spokesman.

The government aims to attract 350 million global viewers for Thai-owned sports events by 2024, to benefit Thailand’s tourism industry and international reputation.

Strict Covid-19 controls will be imposed at all the events to ensure the safety of international visitors.

Related News

TAT pushes sports tourism with ‘Awesome Muay Thai’ guidebook

TAT - building confidence and promoting travels among foreign tourists and expats through "the Phuket Sandbox" golf event

Car-shaped jet skis attract tourists in Egypts Mediterranean resort

Related News

Published : January 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Employing cruelty to keep wild elephants from farms, watering hole

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Latest News

PM2.5 haze warning for Greater Bangkok and North

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Omicron’s ‘hidden warriors’ will have Bangkok under siege soon, warns academic

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Thailand lures Chinese rail tourists with Isaan delights

Published : Jan 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.