If pork too expensive, go for chicken, advises Thai broiler association chief

However, he said, the cost of animal feed produced locally was also high because the government has been keeping the price of agricultural crops high.

“We call on the government to reconsider measures related to animal feed, especially corn, in a bid to promote carbon-free breeding of chickens that match the demand of importers, especially those in the European Union,” he said.

“Last year, the price of soybean and soybean meal rose by 30 per cent to 18 baht per kilo, while the cost of corn has risen to 11.50 baht per kilo,” he said.

“The cost of vitamin supplements from overseas has risen by 20 to 30 per cent.”

