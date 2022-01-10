Thais get 1 million free self-test kits as Omicron surges

The kits were leftover from a previous NHSO procurement. They will be distributed mainly at squatter communities, markets and public transport terminals, the minister added.

Anutin noted that earlier distribution of kits by the NHSO had driven the retail price down from Bt200 to Bt20-Bt40, making the kits more affordable for the general public.

Anutin said the surge in Covid-19 cases following the New Year holiday had sparked 4,500-5,000 calls per day to the NHSO 1330 hotline as infected people sought help.

The hotline has now added another 230 operators, raising capacity to 20,000 calls per day, Anutin said.

He said the NHSO hotline would help infected people access community isolation or undergo home isolation.

NHSO chief Jadet Thammathat-Aree said his agency has assessed the Omicron situation and made preparations to care for people via its hotline and @nhso Line app.