Thai insurance firms to be allowed to cover Covid-19 treatment for tourists with mild symptoms

The Department of Health Services Support resolved on Tuesday to allow Thai health insurance companies to launch packages that cover Covid-19 treatment for foreign tourists and expand hotel isolation for patients with mild symptoms.

Department director-general Tares Krassanairawiwong said the key problem among foreign tourists is their health insurance does not cover treatment expenses if they are infected with Covid-19 and develop mild symptoms.

“In this regard, the department has proposed that the Office of Insurance Commission allow Thai health insurance companies to launch packages that cover Covid-19 treatment for foreign tourists,” he said.

“This will help foreign tourists to make faster claims for treatment expenses. It normally takes 7-10 days to claim expenses with some foreign health insurance companies.”

Tares said more and more hotel operators are requesting that they turn their facilities into hospitels under the hotel isolation scheme.

He pointed out that Chonburi has launched a hotel isolation scheme for tourists, with most patients developing no symptoms.

Tares expected hotels in tourism provinces to be allowed to operate as hospitels.

“Treatment expenses under the hotel isolation scheme will remain at 1,000 baht per person in line with National Health Security Office regulations,” he added.

