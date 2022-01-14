PM summons livestock chief for emergency swine flu meeting

Speaking to reporters at 2:30pm after a 30-minute meeting with Prayut, Sorawit said the prime minister told him to take urgent action to control the spread of ASF.

The PM also instructed him to rehabilitate affected pig farmers and speed up development of a vaccine against the virus.

Sorawit said he was also instructed to find out exactly how many pigs had disappeared from the Thai market, because official figures contradicted those of pig farmers. The prime minister wanted the Livestock Development to work with the Interior Ministry on the study.

He said the prime minister did not give a deadline on the four issues but asked him to share information with neighbouring countries.

He also told Prayut that a study on pork prices across the production system would take eight to 12 months.

Sorawit said he had handled several outbreaks of disease in livestock before and was not discouraged by the latest situation.