Cool to cold weather in upper Thailand with isolated thundershowers and gusty winds

Meanwhile, the weak high-pressure system covers upper Thailand and the South China Sea, bringing cool to cold weather and light fog in the morning to the North and the Northeast. Mountaintops in the North and the Northeast are cold to very cold with temperature ranging from 7 to 15 °C. All transports should take caution due to poor visibility.
The Department also mentioned that the northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand and the South brings isolated light rains to the South.
The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:
North: Cool weather with light fog in the morning and thundershowers in 30 per cent of the areas along with gusty winds; temperature lows of 16-21 degrees and highs of 28-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 7-15 degrees Celsius.
Northeast: Cool to cold weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 15-19 degrees and highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 10-15 degrees Celsius.
Central: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 19-22 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius.
East: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 18-23 degrees, highs of 31-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and over a meter high offshore.
South (east coast): Partly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 20-25 degrees, highs of 30-32 degrees Celsius; waves 1-2 meters high and about 2 meters high during thundershowers.
South (west coast): Partly cloudy; temperature lows of 20-24 degrees, highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius; waves a meter high and 1-2 meters high offshore.
Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool weather with light fog in the morning; temperature lows of 22-24 degrees, highs of 32-35 degrees Celsius.
Published : January 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022
Published : Jan 22, 2022