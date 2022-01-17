Bangkok off-licence-turned-restaurant passes inspection

BMA permanent secretary Khajit Chatchavanich said off-licences that are now operating as restaurants must strictly adhere to prevention measures including setting up a screening point and maintaining social distancing.
So far, 317 off-licences have turned into restaurants in Bangkok and Khajit cautioned them against violating regulations.
“For instance, if any restaurant is caught selling booze after 9pm, they will be fined 7,000 baht for the first violation and up to 20,000 baht if they are caught again,” he said. “District directors can immediately shut down restaurants that are caught violating measures.”
Meanwhile, Ronglaosangjan’s manager Rapin Suwanpan said he understands moves to contain the spread of Covid-19 and was ready to make changes to survive.
Published : January 17, 2022
By : THE NATION
