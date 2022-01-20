Sat, January 22, 2022

Police nab 17 Chinese call-centre scam suspects in Bangkok

Police commandos swooped down on four locations and arrested 17 Chinese suspects in a coordinated operation against call-centre scammers on Thursday.

Following a request by the Chinese Embassy, a team of 20 commandos raided a condominium on Soi Sukhumvit 39 and nabbed seven suspects, said Pol Maj-General Phanthana Nutchanart, head of the Police Cyber Taskforce.

Two of the seven have arrest warrants against them issued by China.

Police also searched three other locations and apprehended ten more suspects. Six have arrest warrants issued by China.

Phanthana said his taskforce was alerted by the Chinese Embassy to locate and arrest the 17 who allegedly ran a call-centre scam in Bangkok to dupe their fellow Chinese on the mainland.

Police nab 17 Chinese call-centre scam suspects in Bangkok He said two wanted suspects have flown the coop and are believed to have fled the country.

The searches led to the seizure of 19 notebook computers, 79 mobile phones, 167 SIM cards, Wi-Fi network repeaters, a gadget for remitting one-time passwords, 300 items for running an online gambling site, 14 luxury watches, 10 account books, three cars and one motorcycle, Phanthana added.

Published : January 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

PM orders intensified crackdown on call-centre scams

Published : Jan 19, 2022

