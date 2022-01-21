Hailstorm brings misty, wintery scenes to northern Phayao province

Though many netizens compared the scene to something out of a Hollywood film, many others put the storm down to climate change, which may signify the end of the world is nigh.

The Thailand Meteorological Department said on Thursday that the westerly trough had moved through the North and upper Central Thailand, forecasting thundershowers, gusty winds and hailstorms. It also warned people to stay indoors and avoid large trees and unsecured billboards.

Phayao local Som Boonjaroen, 59, said that apart from several roads being covered with ice, a tree and power pole knocked down by the storm were now blocking the Padaed-Phukamyao Road near his house. He called on relevant authorities to remove the obstacles immediately so traffic can be restored.