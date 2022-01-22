Mon, February 07, 2022

in-focus

Thailand records 8,112 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Saturday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Saturday (January 22) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 8,112 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 177 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 19, while 7,582 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,369,814 – 2,264,564 of whom have recovered, 83,231 are still in hospitals and 22,019 have died.

Separately, another 47,074 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 114,570 their second shot and 397,925 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 111,882,595.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 347.06 million on Saturday, 276.67 million of whom have recovered, 64.79 million are active cases (95,821 in severe condition) and 5.6 million have died (up by 9,034).

 

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 71.39 million, followed by India with 38.9 million, Brazil with 23.76 million, the UK with 16 million and France with 15.71 million.

Related News

Published : January 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Minister calls for strict scrutiny after many visitors stuck on mountain

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Police hunt ‘Russian-speaking’ killers of Canadian gangster in Phuket

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Pheu Thai’s by-election win will change national politics: poll

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Latest News

Drones stage dazzling light show in Sao Paulo to celebrate Chinese New Year, Beijing 2022

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Minister calls for strict scrutiny after many visitors stuck on mountain

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Police hunt ‘Russian-speaking’ killers of Canadian gangster in Phuket

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.