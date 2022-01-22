Thailand records 8,112 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Saturday

Death toll increased by 19, while 7,582 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,369,814 – 2,264,564 of whom have recovered, 83,231 are still in hospitals and 22,019 have died.

Separately, another 47,074 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 114,570 their second shot and 397,925 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 111,882,595.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 347.06 million on Saturday, 276.67 million of whom have recovered, 64.79 million are active cases (95,821 in severe condition) and 5.6 million have died (up by 9,034).