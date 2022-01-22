Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Dr Manoon Leechawengwongs, a senior doctor specialising in respiratory and pulmonary diseases at Vichaiyut Hospital, said he saw no need for a fourth or fifth booster shot to protect against Omicron despite ongoing development of vaccines against the highly contagious variant.

“Everyone will be already infected with Omicron before the new-generation vaccine is available,” he wrote.

The doctor cited a forecast made by US Food and Drug Administration chief, Dr Janet Woodcock, that all Americans would eventually be infected with Omicron.