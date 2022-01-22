Mon, February 07, 2022

in-focus

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Omicron will infect Thailand’s populace and boost its immunity before a vaccine for the new Covid-19 variant becomes available, a respiratory specialist said on Saturday.

Dr Manoon Leechawengwongs, a senior doctor specialising in respiratory and pulmonary diseases at Vichaiyut Hospital, said he saw no need for a fourth or fifth booster shot to protect against Omicron despite ongoing development of vaccines against the highly contagious variant.

“Everyone will be already infected with Omicron before the new-generation vaccine is available,” he wrote.

The doctor cited a forecast made by US Food and Drug Administration chief, Dr Janet Woodcock, that all Americans would eventually be infected with Omicron.

For Dr Manoon, higher antibody levels via booster shots do not offer 100 per cent protection against Covid-19 infection, particularly where Omicron is involved.

“It is just a good sign that infections will not lead to serious illness. So, there is less chance of long hospitalisation and death,” he said.

He cited reports of Israeli medics being infected with Omicron despite receiving a fourth shot of Pfizer. However, they suffered only mild or no symptoms at all, he added.

Omicron to infect everyone before new vaccine arrives, doctor says

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has urged Thais to avoid unnecessary travel and crowded places during the Chinese New Year festival. The PM urged people to maintain tight anti-Covid measures by social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands when they celebrate the lunar New Year on February 1.

 

Related News

Published : January 22, 2022

Related News

Minister calls for strict scrutiny after many visitors stuck on mountain

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Police hunt ‘Russian-speaking’ killers of Canadian gangster in Phuket

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Pheu Thai’s by-election win will change national politics: poll

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Latest News

Drones stage dazzling light show in Sao Paulo to celebrate Chinese New Year, Beijing 2022

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Minister calls for strict scrutiny after many visitors stuck on mountain

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Police hunt ‘Russian-speaking’ killers of Canadian gangster in Phuket

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.