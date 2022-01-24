Work on moving Bangkok’s communications lines underground to begin next month

The operation will start in February in cooperation with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and the Metropolitan Electricity Authority.

Communication lines with a combined length of about 400 kilometres hanging on power poles above Bangkok’s roads will be moved underground, Trairat said.

The scenes of entangled communication lines in Bangkok often made negative headlines when foreign celebrities took their pictures and shared them on social media, prompting the Thai government to promise to tackle the problem.

In October, Hollywood actor Russel Crowe who was in Thailand to film a movie, took a picture of Bangkok’s communication cables and posted it on his Twitter page with the caption: “Bangkok dreaming …”.

In 2016, Microsoft co-founder-turned-philanthropist Bill Gates posted a photo and commented about the tangled cables on his Facebook page but he later deleted the post apparently because he had inaccurately identified the communication lines as power cables.