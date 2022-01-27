Cool to cold weather and morning fog forecast in upper Thailand, isolated light rains in the South, Bangkok

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows:

North: Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning and thick fog in some areas; temperature lows of 13-19 degrees and highs of 30-36 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 3-13 degrees Celsius.

Northeast: Cool to cold weather with fog in the morning; temperature lows of 15-21 degrees and highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature on hilltops is likely to drop to 8-14 degrees Celsius.

Central: Cool weather with fog in the morning; temperature lows of 21-22 degrees, highs of 34-36 degrees Celsius.

East: Cool weather with fog in the morning and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

South (east coast): Partly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 22-25 degrees, highs of 30-34 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Partly cloudy with isolated light rains; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius; waves less than a meter high and about a meter high offshore.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Partly cloudy with light fog in the morning and isolated light rains; temperature lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

Source: Thailand Meteorological Department