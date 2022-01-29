Mon, February 07, 2022

Ex-model arrested for selling live sex shows online

A former model was on Friday arrested for selling live sex shows online after being caught in a police sting operation.

Natchayapa Udomchokwattanakit, 32, was trapped when Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau officers posing as restaurant operators asked her for a photo shoot to advertise their business.

The undercover cops arranged to meet her at the Summer Hill branch of Starbucks in Phra Khanong district, Bangkok. Police said she was arrested at the meeting and confessed to importing pornography to a computer system and selling it. They also seized an iPhone X, two sex toys, and Durex lubricant gel from the suspect.

According to police, Natchayapa opened a private Line group to share pornographic images, videos and live shows that featured sexual intercourse. Members were charged a 500 baht joining fee and then 500 baht per month.

Police said Natchayapa used to be a model for events and photoshoots. She switched to the pornography business, uploading content to Line and Zoom and publicising the members-only account via social media, they added.

Published : January 29, 2022

By : THE NATION

