Bangkok pedestrian ‘death traps’ targeted by Move Forward’s governor candidate

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn on Saturday laid out his four-point plan to upgrade zebra crossings after a 33-year-old female doctor was hit and killed by a speeding motorcycle as she used the crosswalk on Bangkok’s Phaya Thai Road. The incident sparked an outpouring of public anger, with many calling the zebra crossings “death traps”.
The four-point plan involves marking the crossings with clear lines, erecting pedestrian-activated red lights to stop traffic, and installing speed detectors.
Wiroj noted that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has spent only Bt20 million on improving 54 out of the city’s 4,160 zebra crossings, which he said showed there was a problem with poor maintenance.
His policy platform also calls for tighter enforcement of traffic laws against violators, signal connections between zebra crossings and traffic lights at intersections, and pre-emptive action by the BMA to improve safety.
Wiroj said motorists should have their driving licences suspended or revoked for serious violations. He noted that only 1 per cent of some 13 million traffic tickets issued in 2020 resulted in the fines being paid.
The governor hopeful also said that more than 100 complaints about zebra crossings have been filed through the Traffy Fondue app over the past three days. Issues most frequently complained about were unclear painted lines, no traffic signals, and vehicles failing to stop at crosswalks.
The three roads that attracted most complaints were a section under the Sathon Expressway, Banthad Thong Road, and On Nut Road.
Bangkok’s gubernatorial election is expected in a few months although no exact date has been set.
Published : January 29, 2022
