Bangkok pedestrian ‘death traps’ targeted by Move Forward’s governor candidate

Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn on Saturday laid out his four-point plan to upgrade zebra crossings after a 33-year-old female doctor was hit and killed by a speeding motorcycle as she used the crosswalk on Bangkok’s Phaya Thai Road. The incident sparked an outpouring of public anger, with many calling the zebra crossings “death traps”.

The four-point plan involves marking the crossings with clear lines, erecting pedestrian-activated red lights to stop traffic, and installing speed detectors.

Wiroj noted that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has spent only Bt20 million on improving 54 out of the city’s 4,160 zebra crossings, which he said showed there was a problem with poor maintenance.