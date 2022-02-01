Thu, February 10, 2022

Co-payment scheme now valid for MRT travel

From today, people registered under phase four of "Khon La Khrueng" (Let's Go Halves) can use the co-payment scheme to buy travel tokens for both lines of Bangkok’s MRT.

Registrants can buy general or senior passenger tokens via the Paotang application at ticket counters from 6am to 11pm.

Purchased travel tokens cannot be refunded or changed and can only be used on the date and station where they are issued.

Also, Khon La Khrueng rights cannot be used to top up or pay other fees related to MRT services.

 

The travel subsidy is aimed at cutting living expenses and aiding economic recovery from Covid-19, said the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand and Bangkok Expressway and Metro on Tuesday.

Published : February 01, 2022

By : THE NATION


