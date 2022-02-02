Thu, February 10, 2022

Suwat urges political parties to work together for reviving economy

Former deputy prime minister and Chart Pattana Party advisory chairman Suwat Liptapanlop on Wednesday urged political parties to come up with policies to mitigate the pandemic’s impact on the economy so as to win over the confidence of citizens.

He said the preparation of candidates, the launch of new political parties and by-elections to evaluate popularity can be seen nowadays as many political parties have predicted that this is the last year for the government led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha which could lead to a general election.

“A by-election is a good idea as it enables political parties to improve themselves and acknowledge what citizens think about them,” he said.

He said he was not sure if Parliament could be dissolved in the middle of this year, but the government should improve its stability in order to restore the parliamentary mechanism to tackle the economic crisis.

"I think the ruling party and coalition parties should discuss this issue closely as every minute is precious for the economy and people's happiness," he said.

He added that it is for Prayut to decide on whether there should be a Cabinet reshuffle.

Suwat also believes that all political parties, including Chart Pattana Party, are ready for the general election.

"Many citizens would pay attention to each party’s economic policies during this election," he added.

Published : February 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
