Court rejects BTSC’s plea for compensation in Orange Line bidding

The BTSC alleged that the selection committee had unlawfully changed the terms of reference (ToR) and caused the BTSC Bt500,000 damage related to the bidding process.

The court ruled that the change of the ToR for the bidding was unlawful but the court also ruled that the BTSC had failed to prove to the court how the change in the ToR had inflicted a Bt500,000 loss on the company as claimed in the lawsuit.

The court reasoned that the BTSC already had to spend the amount for hiring technical and legal advisers for participating in the bidding so the change of the ToR did not add to the BTSC’s expense.

The court reasoned that the selection committee was required by the Act of state and private joint venture of BE 2562 (2019) to protect the national interest by selecting the bidder that made the best offer to the government.