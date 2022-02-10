With Thailand Digital Health Pass, you can travel to 60 countries

Anutin and Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha held a press conference to announce that Thailand Digital Health Pass has been endorsed and integrated into the European Union Digital Covid Certificate (EU DCC) since December 21.
The endorsement means Thailand Digital Health Pass accessed via Mor Prom app has the same recognition as the EU DCC, Anutin said.
Thailand’s residents can show the Thailand Digital Health Pass to prove their Covid-19 status before making visits to 60 countries that use the EU DCC system. The digital certificate can also be used to take part in activities of the countries, the public health minister added.
“I would like to thank the House committee on public health and executives of the Public Health Ministry, the Foreign Ministry and the Digital Economy and Society Ministry for pushing for the EU endorsement of the digital health pass,” Anutin said.
“I’m confident people will find it convenient to use the digital health pass when travelling to these countries.”
The press conference was also attended by permanent secretaries from the three ministries.
Sathit said the linking of the Thailand Digital Health Pass system to the EU DCC will not only make it convenient for Thais to travel to these countries, the Public Health Ministry can also monitor the Covid-19 status of people travelling from these countries.
Sathit said Thai officials, shops or government agencies can scan the QR code of the EU DCC of the tourists from the 60 countries to check their Covid-19 status.
Dr Kiartphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for Public Health, said the Thailand Digital Health Pass has two parts of information. The first part will provide the identity of the pass holders, their names, ages, citizen IDs, and nationality.
Kiartphum said the Consular Department of the Foreign Ministry links the database of passport numbers and names in English of the digital pass holders to be shown in the app.
The second part of the information shows whether the holders have received Covid-19 vaccination, been tested for Covid-19 or recovered from Covid-19. The information about vaccination and recoveries will be available for 180 days while the information about Covid-19 tests will expire in seven days.
Thanee Thongphakdee, permanent secretary for Foreign Ministry, said the endorsement of the digital pass was a proof of Thailand’s close ties with the EU.
Published : February 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
