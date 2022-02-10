Boxer in viral video touts self-defence benefit of Muay Thai

Praeploy Sae-ia, whose boxing alias was “Praeploy Cho Kangwan”, said on Thursday that youngsters should be aware of the benefits of boxing.
“At least, you can use the skill to defend yourself. Muay Thai helped me to become successful — I got a scholarship due to the sport,” she said.
The former professional boxer suggested that Muay Thai should be included in the Thai school curricula.
In early February, a video showing Praeploy kicking and punching a man at a Bangkok street-side bar went viral on Thai social media.
The man reportedly asked to clink glasses with her at the bar but poured a glass of beer over her head after she refused.
On Thursday, Praeploy took part in an event to launch the Seed Muay Thai project aimed at raising awareness about preserving the national sport and encouraging youths to learn Muay Thai for self-defence.
Sports Authority of Thailand deputy governor Thanukiat Chanchum presided over the event held at Wat Sutthi Wararam School in Bangkok.
A total of 127 school students took part in a Muay Thai clinic on Thursday and they were trained by professional boxers and boxing experts.
This was the fourth Seed Muay Thai event after the ones in Chiang Rai, Phuket and Buri Ram.
Published : February 10, 2022
