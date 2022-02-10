Boxer in viral video touts self-defence benefit of Muay Thai

Praeploy Sae-ia, whose boxing alias was “Praeploy Cho Kangwan”, said on Thursday that youngsters should be aware of the benefits of boxing.

“At least, you can use the skill to defend yourself. Muay Thai helped me to become successful — I got a scholarship due to the sport,” she said.

The former professional boxer suggested that Muay Thai should be included in the Thai school curricula.

In early February, a video showing Praeploy kicking and punching a man at a Bangkok street-side bar went viral on Thai social media.