Govt plan package to cut living costs as truckers threaten to escalate protest

Arkhom said the package proposed to Cabinet next week would include excise measures and be aimed at keeping the diesel price at no more than 30 baht per litre.

He said the Energy Ministry is monitoring the Oil Fund’s capacity to subsidise fuel prices and prevent further rises.

The extra 20 billion baht the fund had been allowed to borrow may or may not be enough, depending on global oil prices, Arkhom added.

He said if the 20 billion baht ceiling is reached, the Finance Ministry would consider shoring up the Oil Fund with loans from other sources.

Arkhom said the ministry could still utilise the Covid loan of 500 billion baht aimed at reducing cooking gas prices.

“But we have to consider whether the loan decree allows the money to be used by the Oil Fund, and we’ll also consider the national budget as well,” he added.