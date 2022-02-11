Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

Govt plan package to cut living costs as truckers threaten to escalate protest

The Finance and Energy ministries will propose a raft of measures to combat the rising living costs driven by high fuel prices, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said on Friday.

He announced the move after truckers threatened to escalate their protests blocking Bangkok roads this week.

Arkhom said the package proposed to Cabinet next week would include excise measures and be aimed at keeping the diesel price at no more than 30 baht per litre.

He said the Energy Ministry is monitoring the Oil Fund’s capacity to subsidise fuel prices and prevent further rises.

The extra 20 billion baht the fund had been allowed to borrow may or may not be enough, depending on global oil prices, Arkhom added.

He said if the 20 billion baht ceiling is reached, the Finance Ministry would consider shoring up the Oil Fund with loans from other sources.

Arkhom said the ministry could still utilise the Covid loan of 500 billion baht aimed at reducing cooking gas prices.

“But we have to consider whether the loan decree allows the money to be used by the Oil Fund, and we’ll also consider the national budget as well,” he added.

Related News

Published : February 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Truckers blockade energy ministry in Bangkok fuel protest

Published : Feb 08, 2022

Minister paints grim picture on oil price

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Latest News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.