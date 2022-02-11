Thailand and India to start travel bubble soon

Resumption of air travel between the two countries would help Thailand benefit from increased trade and tourism, given India’s massive population, he quoted the PM as saying.

India suspended international commercial flights and allowed only evacuation flights to bring its nationals back to the country after the Covid-19 outbreak.

The ATB would be implemented with strict preventive measures against Covid-19, the CCSA spokesman said.

Once implemented, Thai airlines would be able to resume commercial flights between the two countries, and more tourists can be expected from India, he added.