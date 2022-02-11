Thailand and India to start travel bubble soon

The travel bubble with India would facilitate operation of commercial flights, CCSA spokesman Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin said.
Having secured the CCSA green light, the proposal will be submitted to the Cabinet for endorsement.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who chaired the CCSA meeting, instructed the relevant agencies to get the ATB plan implemented as soon as possible, according to the spokesman.
Resumption of air travel between the two countries would help Thailand benefit from increased trade and tourism, given India’s massive population, he quoted the PM as saying.
India suspended international commercial flights and allowed only evacuation flights to bring its nationals back to the country after the Covid-19 outbreak.
The ATB would be implemented with strict preventive measures against Covid-19, the CCSA spokesman said.
Once implemented, Thai airlines would be able to resume commercial flights between the two countries, and more tourists can be expected from India, he added.
Published : February 11, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022
Published : Feb 20, 2022