Arrest warrants out for Indian-Canadian gangster’s hitmen

Sandhu sustained several gunshot wounds outside his rented beachfront villa on Rawai Beach on the night of February 4. After the shooting, the hitmen threw their pistols into the sea nearby, which were later found by the investigators. Each of the guns is legally registered to Thai nationals, who the police are hunting for.

Meanwhile, immigration records show that Sandhu landed in Thailand in 2016.

Sandhu, who moved to Canada with his family when he was seven, had come to Thailand to avoid an arrest warrant issued in Vancouver for his role in the killing of a rival Red Scorpion gang member. He had allegedly been working with a gang dubbed the “United Nations” and earned the nickname “Slice” from a prominent scar on his cheek, police said.

He is also wanted in India over drug trafficking charges.