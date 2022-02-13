Sun, February 20, 2022

Thais divided over who to blame for collapse of Parliament meetings: poll

The public is split over which side to blame for the repeated collapse of Parliament meetings due to lack of a quorum, according to the latest National Institute of Development Administration (Nida Poll) survey on Sunday.

Meanwhile 30 per cent of respondents said MPs who missed meetings without good reason should be penalised with a pay cut.

This month alone has seen three House meetings collapse – on February 2, 4, and 10 – after failing to achieve a quorum as MPs stayed away.

The survey was conducted from February 8-10 on 1,310 people aged 18 and over, with various levels of education and occupations throughout Thailand.

The results were as follows:

Asked who was to blame for the repeated collapse of House meetings:

– 43.44 per cent said government coalition MPs

– 42.37 per cent said the government

– 37.94 per cent said opposition MPs

– 32.60 per cent said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

– 14.66 per cent said Parliament President Chuan Leekpai

– 12.60 per cent said government coalition chief Niroth Soonthornleka

– 11.83 per cent said opposition chief Suthin Khlangsaeng

– 2.29 per cent said no one was responsible

– 7.10 per cent did not answer

Asked what caused the problem:

– 49.85 per cent said it was a political game to overthrow the government

– 31.98 per cent said some MPs were neglecting their duties in Parliament

– 16.03 per cent said the government coalition whip was ineffective

– 11.91 per cent said some MPs are lazy

– 8.17 per cent said the government wants to delay the consideration of the laws

– 4.89 per cent said the meeting is not attractive

– 4.35 per cent said the opposition whip is ineffective

– 2.82 per cent said the Parliament meeting collapse is just an accident

– 2.29 per cent said some MPs have other important duties to do

Asked for ways to solve this problem:

– 30.15 per cent said a salary cut for MPs absent without good reasons

– 22.82 per cent said the absent MPs should have political rights reduced

– 22.29 per cent said they should be fired

– 17.71 per cent said they should be fined

– 16.03 per cent said they should be named publicly

– 14.20 per cent said political parties of absent MPs should be dissolved

– 12.60 per cent said there was no way to solve this issue

– 2.98 per cent did not answer

