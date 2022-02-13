Thais divided over who to blame for collapse of Parliament meetings: poll

Meanwhile 30 per cent of respondents said MPs who missed meetings without good reason should be penalised with a pay cut.
This month alone has seen three House meetings collapse – on February 2, 4, and 10 – after failing to achieve a quorum as MPs stayed away.
The survey was conducted from February 8-10 on 1,310 people aged 18 and over, with various levels of education and occupations throughout Thailand.
The results were as follows:
Asked who was to blame for the repeated collapse of House meetings:
– 43.44 per cent said government coalition MPs
– 42.37 per cent said the government
– 37.94 per cent said opposition MPs
– 32.60 per cent said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha
– 14.66 per cent said Parliament President Chuan Leekpai
– 12.60 per cent said government coalition chief Niroth Soonthornleka
– 11.83 per cent said opposition chief Suthin Khlangsaeng
– 2.29 per cent said no one was responsible
– 7.10 per cent did not answer
Asked what caused the problem:
– 49.85 per cent said it was a political game to overthrow the government
– 31.98 per cent said some MPs were neglecting their duties in Parliament
– 16.03 per cent said the government coalition whip was ineffective
– 11.91 per cent said some MPs are lazy
– 8.17 per cent said the government wants to delay the consideration of the laws
– 4.89 per cent said the meeting is not attractive
– 4.35 per cent said the opposition whip is ineffective
– 2.82 per cent said the Parliament meeting collapse is just an accident
– 2.29 per cent said some MPs have other important duties to do
Asked for ways to solve this problem:
– 30.15 per cent said a salary cut for MPs absent without good reasons
– 22.82 per cent said the absent MPs should have political rights reduced
– 22.29 per cent said they should be fired
– 17.71 per cent said they should be fined
– 16.03 per cent said they should be named publicly
– 14.20 per cent said political parties of absent MPs should be dissolved
– 12.60 per cent said there was no way to solve this issue
– 2.98 per cent did not answer
Published : February 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
