Two Thais, Myanmar man arrested for alleged poaching

The press conference was addressed by deputy national police chief Pol General Roy Ingphairoj in his capacity as the head of the centre for suppression of natural resources and environment crimes.

Roy said officials of his centre had received tip-offs on January 20 that some villagers in the Song Kalia village in Kanchanaburi’s Sangkhlaburi district had been poaching wild animals in Myanmar to sell their hides to a tycoon.

An undercover policeman then contacted the suspects and offered to buy some wild animals’ carcasses for Bt20,000.