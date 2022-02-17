Sun, February 20, 2022

Their Majesties make merit on Makha Bucha Day

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana performed a religious ceremony to make merit on Makha Bucha Day on Wednesday evening at Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (Temple of the Emerald Buddha) in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district.

They were accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the Princess Rajasarinisiribajra, and Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.

On Wednesday a number of people visited Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram to greet Their Majesties and to visit the newly opened Maharaj Tunnel, a pedestrian walkway located under Maharaj and Na Phra Lan roads near the Grand Palace.

Designed to improve pedestrian safety and reduce traffic congestion, the tunnel also currently features an exhibition along the underground route with photos of tourist attractions and important buildings in Phra Nakhon district.

The Public Health Ministry set up screening checkpoints at the ceremony’s entrances to prevent Covid-19 from spreading further.

Makha Bucha Day commemorates the fourfold assembly of 1,250 enlightened monks (arhat) that took place more than 2,500 years ago. All the monks, who had been ordained by Lord Buddha, met spontaneously, with no prior scheduling, under the first full moon of March (the month of Makha).

Published : February 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

