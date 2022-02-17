Their Majesties make merit on Makha Bucha Day

They were accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the Princess Rajasarinisiribajra, and Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.

On Wednesday a number of people visited Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram to greet Their Majesties and to visit the newly opened Maharaj Tunnel, a pedestrian walkway located under Maharaj and Na Phra Lan roads near the Grand Palace.

Designed to improve pedestrian safety and reduce traffic congestion, the tunnel also currently features an exhibition along the underground route with photos of tourist attractions and important buildings in Phra Nakhon district.