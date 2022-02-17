Monorail projects face further delays due to Covid

Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTSC) will request the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand to extend the deadline for construction of the Yellow Line and Pink Line for another 677 days, BTSC chief executive Surapong Laoha-unya said.

Both projects were originally scheduled to start partial operation around the middle of this year.

However, the persistent Covid-19 situation has prevented imports of certain necessary construction materials from overseas, according to the CEO of BTSC.