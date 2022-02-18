Amnesty International Thailand defiant over push for expulsion

The petition called on the ministry not to renew Amnesty International (AI)’s licence to operate in Thailand, accusing AI of interfering in Thailand’s affairs and indoctrinating people and especially children.

AI Thailand also acted to protect pro-democracy protesters who had violated the law and attacked the monarchy and government, the group said in a statement.

It added that AI Thailand’s latest international campaign asking foreigners to write letters to stop Thai government agencies taking legal action against Panusaya "Rung" Sithijirawattanakul over national security and lèse-majesté charges had “dismayed all Thais”.

The group added that AI Thailand did not respect the Thai judicial process and encouraged people to defame the monarchy.

"If the ministry renews the operating licence for Amnesty International Thailand, the group will oppose the move until the end," the statement added.