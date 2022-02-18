AirAsia chief urges govt to cut landing, parking fees, scrap 2nd PCR test

Anutin spoke after meeting with AirAsia’s CEO Tony Fernandes at Government House this morning. He said he would discuss the proposal with Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob and Airports of Thailand (AOT) before presenting it to Cabinet for approval.”

“If approved, the fees will be reduced for all airlines, not just AirAsia,” Anutin said.

Fernandes also urged the government to scrap the mandatory second RT-PCR test for visitors under the Test & Go scheme to boost tourist numbers.

Anutin said he promised he would look into the possibility of removing the test with the Disease Control Department and seek an alternative screening measure.