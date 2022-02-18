Bang Rak Hospital becomes one-stop sex health service, wellness centre

He was accompanied by Dr Kiartiphum Wongrachit, permanent secretary for Public Health.

Speaking during the ceremony, Anutin said Bang Rak Hospital has been an STI hospital for over 90 years and now the Disease Control Department has upgraded it to a one-stop service sex-related medical health centre.

The centre will provide examination, advice and treatment for STIs and skin diseases as well as administer hepatitis B vaccines. The centre will monitor the situation of STIs in the country and will make sure that the public would receive quality treatment, Anutin said.

He said the Public Health Ministry targets reducing the number of STI cases by 2030 with the goal of containing gonorrhoea cases to no more than 300,000 in that year and less than 100,000 syphilis cases.